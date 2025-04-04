1929 - DO SIMPLE WELL
Great Grandma Katherine opens a roadside stand and quickly builds a reputation for her pies known for their flakey crust with homemade, honest ingredients.
1960 - FIND YOUR JOY, SHARE IT
The pie-o-neering second-generation Lehnert’s move west and continue the tradition of pie and cider as the Colorado Cherry Company, in Loveland Co.
2000 - HEARTS TO SERVE
he third-generation opens shops in Lyons and Estes Park, Co. persevering through bear break-ins, fires, and floods all while adding more pies to the menu and serving their communities.
2020 - PEOPLE FIRST
Fourth-generation Lehnert’s introduce the next chapter of the family business and Legacy Pie Co. is born with a mission to bring out the good in all of us through remarkable pies.