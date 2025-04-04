Established in 1929, we’ve proven that if pie is for special days, every day is for pie. What began as one family, and one perfect cherry pie has become a 100-year mission to master and re-master the most amazing recipes with every generation that goes by. We build on baking traditions and branch out with special takes on classic favorites so you and yours can experience joyful, new tastes that take you to delicious, new places every time.

4 Generations of Pie

1929  -  DO SIMPLE WELL
Great Grandma Katherine opens a roadside stand and quickly builds a reputation for her pies known for their flakey crust with homemade, honest ingredients.
1960  -  FIND YOUR JOY, SHARE IT
The pie-o-neering second-generation Lehnert’s move west and continue the tradition of pie and cider as the Colorado Cherry Company, in Loveland Co.
2000  -  HEARTS TO SERVE
he third-generation opens shops in Lyons and Estes Park, Co. persevering through bear break-ins, fires, and floods all while adding more pies to the menu and serving their communities.
2020  -  PEOPLE FIRST
Fourth-generation Lehnert’s introduce the next chapter of the family business and Legacy Pie Co. is born with a mission to bring out the good in all of us through remarkable pies.