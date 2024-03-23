Legacy Pie Co. Wash Park 300 E Alameda Suite A
Monthly Specials
- 10" Chocolate Strawberries & Cream$29.00
Homemade strawberry cream cheese filling in our chocolate cookie crust. Topped with strawberry compote, fresh whipped cream, and chocolate ganache. (gluten-free)
- Reuben Hand Pie Hot and Ready$7.50
Available in March! Shredded corned beef with swiss cheese, tangy thousand island, and sauerkraut. Perfect way to get excited for St Patty's Day!
- Cutie Banana Cream Pie$7.75
Coming in March! Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Mini Banana Cream Pie$13.00
Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- 10" Banana Cream Pie$29.00
Please order at least 48 hours in advance. Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Mini Irish Cream Pie$13.00
February 14-17th only! Irish Cream base (alcoholic) with decaf coffee and white chocolate inside our oreo cookie crust and topped with coffee infused whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Mini Birthday Cake Pie$13.00
Only Available March 14th!! Come celebrate our birthday with a mini birthday cake pie. Gooey birthday cake filling in our signature all-butter crust, topped with whipped cream.
10" Sweet Pies
- 10" Key Lime Pie$29.00
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)
- 10" French Silk Pie$29.00
Chocolate mousse pie with a gluten-free Oreo butter crust.
- 10" Tart Cherry$25.00
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.
- 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel$25.00
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.
- 10" Classic Apple$25.00
Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.
- 10" Mixed Berry$25.00
Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.
- 10" Wild Blueberry$25.00
Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.
- Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry$27.00
Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.
- Take & Bake 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Tart Cherry$27.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Takes about one and a half hours to bake from frozen. Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.
- Take & Bake 10" Mixed Berry$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Tart Cherry$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Wild Blueberry$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.
10" Key Lime Pie
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)
Mini Sweet Pies
- Mini Key Lime$13.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)
- Mini Tart Cherry$11.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust.
- Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel$11.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.
- Mini Blueberry$11.00
Perfect for Sharing! 2-3 Servings. Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.
- Mini Classic Apple$11.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.
- Mini Cherry Streusel$11.00
Tart Cherry filling inside of our signature all-butter crust and topped with brown sugar streusel topping.
- Mini Mixed Berry$11.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.
- Mini French Silk$13.00
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Take & Bake Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel$11.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake Mini Blueberry$11.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Wild Maine blueberry filling in our signature all-butter crust.
- Take & Bake Mini Classic Apple$11.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Granny smith apples with cinnamon and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.
- Take & Bake Mini Mixed Berry$11.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust.
- Take & Bake Mini Tart Cherry$11.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake Mini Cherry Streusel$11.00
Take & Bake. Tart Cherry filling inside of our signature all-butter crust and topped with brown sugar streusel topping.
Cutie Sweet Pies
- Cutie 3-Pack$20.00
A perfect little sample pack of our single-serving pies! Customize which three pies you'd like in each pack!
- Cutie Tart Cherry$7.00
Single serving of our traditional tart cherry pie. Made with Montomercy tart cherries in our signature all-butter crust.
- Cutie Apple Bourbon Caramel$7.00
Single serving of cinnamon apples with an oat crust topping and a caramel drizzle.
- Cutie Mixed Berry$7.00
Single serving of our Mixed Berry pie. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust
- Cutie Key Lime$7.75
Single serving. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)
- Cutie French Silk$7.75
Single serving of our chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Cutie Gluten-Free Cherry$7.00
Single serving of our signature Montomercy tart cherry filling in a gluten-free all-butter crust. Note: all pies are made in the same facility. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.
Pie Bites
Sweet Hand Pies
- Cherry Hand Pie$5.25
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!
- Mixed Berry Hand Pie$5.25
Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry filling all wrapped in our signature all-butter crust with an icing drizzle. Perfect for pie on the go!
- Classic Apple Hand Pie$5.25
Classic Granny Smith cinnamon apple filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!
10" Pot Pies & Quiche
- Take & Bake 10" Chicken$25.00
Classic chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onions, celery and a cream-based sauce.
- Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Chicken$27.00
Traditional chicken pot pie made with shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a savory cream sauce. All made with gluten-free flour.
- Family Quiche- Bacon$25.00
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Please note any allergens.
- Family Quiche- Veggie$25.00
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Baker's choice of ingredients from daily selection. Please note any allergens.
Mini Pot Pies
- Mini Chicken Hot and Ready$12.00
Classic, old-fashioned chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.
- Take & Bake Mini Chicken$12.00
Frozen take-n-bake chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a homemade cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.
- Mini Bison Hot and Ready$12.00
Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy.
- Take & Bake Mini Bison$12.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.
- Mini Mushroom Veggie Hot and Ready$12.00
Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.
- Take & Bake Mini Mushroom Veggie$12.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.
Lunch Hand Pies
- Pork Green Chile Hand Pie$7.50
Hot and Ready Only. Post Oak shredded Pork in a homemade green chile and white cheddar sauce.
- Veggie Curry Hand Pie$7.50
Hot and Ready Only. Chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a coconut curry sauce. (vegetarian)
- Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie$7.50
Hot and Ready Only. Shredded chicken with buffalo hot sauce, cream cheese, and green onions. Like a hot wing in a pie crust!