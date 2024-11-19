Legacy Pie Co. Wash Park 300 E Alameda Suite A
Monthly Specials
- 10" Classic Pumpkin
Traditional creamy pumpkin pie filling in our signature all-butter crust and topped with fresh cinnamon whipped cream.$27.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Classic Pumpkin
Perfect for sharing, 2-3 Servings. Traditional creamy pumpkin pie filling in our signature all-butter crust and topped with fresh cinnamon whipped cream.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- 10" Maple Honey Pecan
Roasted pecans, amber honey, and maple syrup in our signature all-butter crust.$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Maple Honey Pecan
Perfect for sharing, 2-3 servings. Roasted pecans, amber honey, and maple syrup in our signature all-butter crust.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Take & Bake 10" Thanksgiving Pot Pie
All-butter crust bottom with homemade cranberry sauce, green beans, peppered turkey, and gravy. Topped with garlicky mashed potatoes.$29.00
- Mini Thanksgiving Pot Pie
All-butter crust bottom with homemade cranberry sauce, green beans, peppered turkey, and gravy. Topped with garlicky mashed potatoes.$14.00
- Take & Bake Mini Thanksgiving Pot Pie
All-butter crust bottom with homemade cranberry sauce, green beans, peppered turkey, and gravy. Topped with garlicky mashed potatoes.$14.00
10" Sweet Pies
- 10" French Silk Pie
Chocolate mousse pie with a gluten-free Oreo butter crust.$29.00
- 10" Key Lime Pie
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$29.00
- 10" Tart Cherry
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$25.00
- 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$25.00
- 10" Classic Apple
Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$25.00
- 10" Mixed Berry
Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$25.00
- 10" Wild Blueberry
Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry
Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$27.00
- Take & Bake 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel
Frozen take-n-bake. Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$25.00
- Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$25.00
- Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Takes about one and a half hours to bake from frozen. Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$27.00
- Take & Bake 10" Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$25.00
- Take & Bake 10" Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$25.00
- Take & Bake 10" Wild Blueberry
Frozen take-n-bake. Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$25.00
Mini Sweet Pies
- Mini French Silk
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)$13.00
- Mini Key Lime
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$13.00
- Mini Tart Cherry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust.$11.00
- Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$11.00
- Mini Classic Apple
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.00
- Mini Mixed Berry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Take & Bake Mini Apple Bourbon Caramel
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.00
- Take & Bake Mini Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Granny smith apples with cinnamon and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.00
- Take & Bake Mini Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust.$11.00
- Take & Bake Mini Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.00
Cutie Sweet Pies
- Cutie 3-Pack
A perfect little sample pack of our single-serving pies! Customize which three pies you'd like in each pack!$21.00
- Cutie Tart Cherry
Single serving of our traditional tart cherry pie. Made with Montomercy tart cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$7.00
- Cutie Apple Bourbon Caramel
Single serving of cinnamon apples with an oat crust topping and a caramel drizzle.$7.00
- Cutie Mixed Berry
Single serving of our Mixed Berry pie. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust$7.00
- Cutie Key Lime
Single serving. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$7.75
- Cutie Gluten-Free Cherry
Single serving of our signature Montomercy tart cherry filling in a gluten-free all-butter crust. Note: all pies are made in the same facility. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cutie French Silk
Single serving of our chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with whipped cream. (gluten-free)$7.75
Catering Bundles
- Breakfast Hand Pie Box
Please order at least 24 hours ahead (no same-day) Feed a crowd with our savory and sweet breakfast bundle! Each bundle contains 6 savory breakfast hand pies (2 bacon and egg, 2 sausage hashbrown, 2 veggie and egg) and 6 fruit hand pies (2 tart cherry, 2 mixed berry, and 2 classic apple). Recommended to feed 6-8 people. Don’t forget to add the coffee too!$65.00
- Lunch Hand Pie Box
Please order at least 24 hours ahead (no same-day) Feed a crowd with our savory and sweet lunch bundle! Each bundle contains 6 savory lunch hand pies (2 pork green chile, 2 buffalo chicken, 2 vegetarian curry) and 6 fruit hand pies (2 tart cherry, 2 mixed berry, and 2 classic apple). Recommended to feed 6-8 people.$70.00
- Coffee Carafe
Freshly brewed Jubilee Roasting Co. coffee, in an insulated coffee tote (96 oz) perfect for a business meeting or brunch with friends. Packaged with 8 cups, sleeves & lids.$33.00
Pie Bites
Sweet Hand Pies
- Cherry Hand Pie
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.25
- Mixed Berry Hand Pie
Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry filling all wrapped in our signature all-butter crust with an icing drizzle. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.25
- Classic Apple Hand Pie
Classic Granny Smith cinnamon apple filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.25
10" Pot Pies & Quiche
- Take & Bake 10" Chicken
Classic chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onions, celery and a cream-based sauce.$25.00
- Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Chicken
Traditional chicken pot pie made with shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a savory cream sauce. All made with gluten-free flour.$27.00
- Family Quiche- Bacon
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Please note any allergens.$25.00
- Family Quiche- Veggie
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Baker's choice of ingredients from daily selection. Please note any allergens.$25.00
Mini Pot Pies
- Mini Chicken Hot and Ready
Classic, old-fashioned chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Take & Bake Mini Chicken
Frozen take-n-bake chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a homemade cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
- Mini Bison Hot and Ready
Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Take & Bake Mini Bison
Frozen take-n-bake. Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Mushroom Veggie Hot and Ready
Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00
- Take & Bake Mini Mushroom Veggie
Frozen take-n-bake. Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Lunch Hand Pies
- Pork Green Chile Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Post Oak shredded Pork in a homemade green chile and white cheddar sauce.$7.50
- Veggie Curry Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a coconut curry sauce. (vegetarian)$7.50
- Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Shredded chicken with buffalo hot sauce, cream cheese, and green onions. Like a hot wing in a pie crust!$7.50
Customize Your Pie!
- Pie Phrases
10" Pies Only, Must Have 24 Hours Notice. Please Call the Store to Personalize.$28.00
- Wrap the Box in Ribbon
Have ribbon or twine tied around the box as a gift!$3.00
- Eiskaffe Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Pint of vanilla ice cream from Eiskaffee! Perfect pairing for pie!$7.50
- Happy Birthday Sticker!$1.00
- Congrats Sticker!$1.00
- Thank You Sticker!$1.00
10" Maple Honey Pecan
