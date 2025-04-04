Legacy Pie Co. Tennyson St.
Featured Items
Cutie Gluten-Free Cherry
Single serving of our signature Montomercy tart cherry filling in a gluten-free all-butter crust. Note: all pies are made in the same facility. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$7.25
10" Tart Cherry
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$26.00
Monthly Specials
April Special! 10" Blueberry Lemon Meringue
April Special! Tart and tangy lemon meringue pie with a layer of wild Maine blueberries in our signature all-butter crust.$29.00
April Special! Mini Blueberry Lemon Meringue
April Special! Tart and tangy lemon meringue pie with a layer of wild Maine blueberries in our signature all-butter crust.$13.00
April Special! Bacon Cheeseburger Hand Pie
April special! Savory seasoned ground beef with bacon, pickles, grilled onions and house-made cheese sauce in our flaky all-butter crust topped with sesame seeds.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Cuban Hand Pie
Available for March only! Shredded pork, cubed ham, Swiss cheese, diced pickles, dijon mustard and mayonnaise in our flaky all-butter crust.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
10" Sweet Pies
10" Key Lime Pie
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$29.00OUT OF STOCK
10" French Silk Pie
Please Order At Least 48 hours in Advance. (No Same-day or Next Day). Chocolate mousse pie with a gluten-free Oreo butter crust.$29.00
10" Banana Cream Pie
No same-day orders, please order at least 24 hours in advance. Creamy banana filling with fresh banana slices and house-made whipped cream served up in our graham cracker crust. (gf)$29.00
10" Apple Caramel Crisp
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$26.00
10" Classic Apple
Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$26.00
10" Mixed Berry
Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$26.00
10" Wild Blueberry
Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.$26.00
Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry
Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$28.00
Take & Bake 10" Apple Caramel Crisp
Frozen take-n-bake. Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Wild Blueberry
Frozen take-n-bake. Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$26.00
Mini Sweet Pies
Mini Key Lime
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Mini French Silk
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Mini Banana Cream
Creamy banana filling with fresh banana slices and house-made whipped cream served up in our graham cracker crust. (gf)$13.00
Mini Tart Cherry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Mini Apple Caramel Crisp
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$11.50
Mini Classic Apple
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Mini Mixed Berry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Apple Caramel Crisp
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Granny smith apples with cinnamon and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.50
Cutie Sweet Pies
Cutie 3-Pack
A perfect little sample pack of our single-serving pies! Customize which three pies you'd like in each pack!$21.00OUT OF STOCK
Cutie Tart Cherry
Single serving of our traditional tart cherry pie. Made with Montomercy tart cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$7.25OUT OF STOCK
Cutie Apple Caramel Crisp
Single serving of cinnamon apples with an oat crust topping and a caramel drizzle.$7.25OUT OF STOCK
Cutie Mixed Berry
Single serving of our Mixed Berry pie. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust$7.25
Cutie Key Lime
Single serving. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$7.75OUT OF STOCK
Cutie French Silk
Single Serving. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)$7.75
Pie Bites
Sweet Hand Pies
Cherry Hand Pie
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50
Mixed Berry Hand Pie
Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry filling all wrapped in our signature all-butter crust with an icing drizzle. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Classic Apple Hand Pie
Classic Granny Smith cinnamon apple filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50
10" Pot Pies & Quiche
Take & Bake 10" Chicken
Classic chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onions, celery and a cream-based sauce.$27.00
Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Chicken
Traditional chicken pot pie made with shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a savory cream sauce. All made with gluten-free flour. Feeds 5-6 servings.$29.00
Family Quiche- Bacon
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Please note any allergens.$25.00
Family Quiche- Veggie
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Baker's choice of ingredients from daily selection. Please note any allergens.$25.00
Mini Pot Pies
Mini Chicken Hot and Ready
Classic, old-fashioned chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Take & Bake Mini Chicken
Frozen take-n-bake chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a homemade cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Mini Bison Hot and Ready
Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy.$12.00
Take & Bake Mini Bison
Frozen take-n-bake. Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Mini Mushroom Veggie Hot and Ready
Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00
Take & Bake Mini Mushroom Veggie
Frozen take-n-bake. Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Lunch Hand Pies
Pork Green Chile Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Post Oak shredded Pork in a homemade green chile and white cheddar sauce.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Curry Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a coconut curry sauce. (vegetarian)$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Shredded chicken with buffalo hot sauce, cream cheese, and green onions. Like a hot wing in a pie crust!$7.50OUT OF STOCK
CheeseBurger$7.25OUT OF STOCK
Customize Your Pie!
Pie Phrases
10" Pies Only, Must Have 24 Hours Notice. Please Call the Store to Personalize.$28.00
Handwritten Note
Have the team attach a short handwritten letter to your loved one! Max three sentences.$1.50
Wrap the Box in Ribbon
Have ribbon or twine tied around the box as a gift!$3.00
Eiskaffee Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Pint of vanilla ice cream from Eiskaffee! Perfect pairing for pie!$7.50
Happy Birthday Sticker!$1.00
Congrats Sticker!$1.00
Thank you Sticker!$1.00
