Legacy Pie Co. Tennyson St.
Featured Items
Cutie Gluten-Free Cherry
Single serving of our signature Montomercy tart cherry filling in a gluten-free all-butter crust. Note: all pies are made in the same facility. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$7.25
10" Tart Cherry
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$26.00
Monthly Specials
March Special! 10" Banana Cream
Available for March only! Creamy banana filling with fresh banana slices and house-made whipped cream served up in our graham cracker crust. (gf)$29.00
March Special! Mini Banana Cream
Available for March only! Creamy banana filling with fresh banana slices and house-made whipped cream served up in our graham cracker crust. (gf)$13.00
March Special! Cuban Hand Pie
Available for March only! Shredded pork, cubed ham, Swiss cheese, diced pickles, dijon mustard and mayonnaise in our flaky all-butter crust.$7.50
April Special! 10" Blueberry Lemon Meringue
April Special, available starting April 1st! Tart and tangy lemon meringue pie with a layer of wild Maine blueberries in our signature all-butter crust.$29.00
April Special! Mini Blueberry Lemon Meringue
April Special, available starting April 1st! Tart and tangy lemon meringue pie with a layer of wild Maine blueberries in our signature all-butter crust.$13.00
April Special! Bacon Cheeseburger Hand Pie
April special, available starting April 1st! Savory seasoned ground beef with bacon, pickles, grilled onions and house-made cheese sauce in our flaky all-butter crust topped with sesame seeds.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
10" Sweet Pies
10" Key Lime Pie
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$29.00
10" French Silk Pie
Please Order At Least 48 hours in Advance. (No Same-day or Next Day). Chocolate mousse pie with a gluten-free Oreo butter crust.$29.00
10" Tart Cherry
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$26.00
10" Apple Caramel Crisp
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$26.00
10" Classic Apple
Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$26.00
10" Mixed Berry
Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$26.00
10" Wild Blueberry
Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.$26.00
Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry
Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$28.00
Take & Bake 10" Apple Caramel Crisp
Frozen take-n-bake. Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$26.00
Take & Bake 10" Wild Blueberry
Frozen take-n-bake. Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust. Takes about an hour to bake from frozen.$26.00
Mini Sweet Pies
Mini Key Lime
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$13.00
Mini French Silk
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)$13.00
Mini Tart Cherry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Mini Apple Caramel Crisp
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.$11.50
Mini Classic Apple
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Mini Mixed Berry
Perfect for sharing! 2-3 Servings. Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Apple Caramel Crisp
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings of brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Classic Apple
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Granny smith apples with cinnamon and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Mixed Berry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust.$11.50
Take & Bake Mini Tart Cherry
Frozen take-n-bake. Perfect for sharing! 2-3 servings. Tart Montomercy cherry filling in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$11.50
Cutie Sweet Pies
Cutie 3-Pack
A perfect little sample pack of our single-serving pies! Customize which three pies you'd like in each pack!$21.00
Cutie Tart Cherry
Single serving of our traditional tart cherry pie. Made with Montomercy tart cherries in our signature all-butter crust.$7.25
Cutie Apple Caramel Crisp
Single serving of cinnamon apples with an oat crust topping and a caramel drizzle.$7.25
Cutie Mixed Berry
Single serving of our Mixed Berry pie. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry all packed into our signature all-butter crust$7.25
Cutie Gluten-Free Cherry
Single serving of our signature Montomercy tart cherry filling in a gluten-free all-butter crust. Note: all pies are made in the same facility. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.$7.25
Cutie Key Lime
Single serving. Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)$7.75
Cutie French Silk
Single Serving. Chocolate mousse pie in a homemade oreo cookie crumble crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)$7.75
Pie Bites
Sweet Hand Pies
Cherry Hand Pie
Tart Montomercy cherry filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50
Mixed Berry Hand Pie
Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry filling all wrapped in our signature all-butter crust with an icing drizzle. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50
Classic Apple Hand Pie
Classic Granny Smith cinnamon apple filling wrapped in our signature all-butter crust. Perfect for pie on the go!$5.50
10" Pot Pies & Quiche
Take & Bake 10" Chicken
Classic chicken pot pie with peas, carrots, onions, celery and a cream-based sauce.$27.00
Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Chicken
Traditional chicken pot pie made with shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a savory cream sauce. All made with gluten-free flour. Feeds 5-6 servings.$29.00
Family Quiche- Bacon
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Bacon bits and cheddar cheese. Please note any allergens.$25.00
Family Quiche- Veggie
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. Will not be able to prepare same day of placing order. Baker's choice of ingredients from daily selection. Please note any allergens.$25.00
Mini Pot Pies
Mini Chicken Hot and Ready
Classic, old-fashioned chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Take & Bake Mini Chicken
Frozen take-n-bake chicken pot pie. Shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions in a homemade cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Mini Bison Hot and Ready
Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy.$12.00
Take & Bake Mini Bison
Frozen take-n-bake. Ground bison with potatoes, mushrooms, and onions, all in a stout gravy. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Mini Mushroom Veggie Hot and Ready
Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce.$12.00
Take & Bake Mini Mushroom Veggie
Frozen take-n-bake. Loaded with mushrooms, potatoes, peas, carrots, and onions in a cream sauce. Takes about one hour to bake from frozen.$12.00
Lunch Hand Pies
Pork Green Chile Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Post Oak shredded Pork in a homemade green chile and white cheddar sauce.$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Veggie Curry Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Chickpeas, potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions in a coconut curry sauce. (vegetarian)$7.50
Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie
Hot and Ready Only. Shredded chicken with buffalo hot sauce, cream cheese, and green onions. Like a hot wing in a pie crust!$7.50OUT OF STOCK
Customize Your Pie!
Pie Phrases
10" Pies Only, Must Have 24 Hours Notice. Please Call the Store to Personalize.$28.00
Handwritten Note
Have the team attach a short handwritten letter to your loved one! Max three sentences.$1.50
Wrap the Box in Ribbon
Have ribbon or twine tied around the box as a gift!$3.00
Eiskaffee Vanilla Ice Cream Pint
Pint of vanilla ice cream from Eiskaffee! Perfect pairing for pie!$7.50
Happy Birthday Sticker!$1.00
Congrats Sticker!$1.00
Thank you Sticker!$1.00