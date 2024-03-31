Legacy Pie Co Tennyson St.
Monthly Specials
- Easter Special! 10" Lemon Blueberry Meringue 3/31 Only!$29.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 3/31 for the Easter Holiday!!
- Easter Special! Mini Lemon Blueberry Meringue 3/29-3/31 Only!$13.00
ONLY AVAILBLE 3/29 - 3/31 for the Easter Holiday Weekend!
- Sausage Green Chili Quiche 3/29-3/31 Only$25.00
- Reuben Hand Pie Hot and Ready$7.50Out of stock
Available in March! Shredded corned beef with swiss cheese, tangy thousand island, and sauerkraut. Perfect way to get excited for St Patty's Day!
- Cutie Banana Cream Pie$7.75
Coming in March! Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- Mini Banana Cream Pie$13.00
Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
- 10" Banana Cream Pie$29.00
Please order at least 48 hours in advance. Naturally sweet banana custard inside our homemade graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream. (gluten-free)
Sausage Green Chili Quiche 3/29-3/31 Only
10" Sweet Pies
- 10" Key Lime Pie$29.00
Please order at least 48 hours ahead(no same-day or next day). Tart and tangy key lime pie in our graham cracker crust and topped with fresh whipped cream! (gluten-free)
- 10" French Silk Pie$29.00
Chocolate mousse pie with a gluten-free Oreo butter crust.
- 10" Tart Cherry$25.00
Tart Montmorency cherries in our signature all-butter crust.
- 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel$25.00
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping.
- 10" Classic Apple$25.00
Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust.
- 10" Mixed Berry$25.00
Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, and Raspberry all packed together in our classic all-butter crust.
- 10" Wild Blueberry$25.00
Wild Maine blueberries in our classic all-butter crust.
- Gluten-Free 10" Tart Cherry$27.00
Our same Montomercy tart cherry filling in a homemade gluten-free crust! Note: all pies are baked in the same facility as items with regular flour. Not recommended for those with severe allergies.
- Take & Bake 10" Apple Bourbon Caramel$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat topping. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Classic Apple$25.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Granny Smith Apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg in our signature all-butter crust. Takes about an hour and a half to bake from frozen.
- Take & Bake 10" Gluten-Free Tart Cherry$27.00
Frozen take-n-bake. Our same Montomer